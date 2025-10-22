Neptune Lines expands to Latin America

The shipping company Neptune Lines announced the expansion of its network in Latin America, launching a new short sea shipping service connecting the ports of Zárate (Argentina) with Paranaguá and Santos (Brazil).

This new line, served by the M/V Neptune Hellas, is part of the company’s strategic plan to strengthen its global network, offering flexible and sustainable transport solutions in one of the most dynamic regions of the planet.

The president of the Neptune Group – of which Neptune Lines is a member – Melina Travlou, described the entry into Latin America as a “milestone in the Group’s global development strategy”, underlining that Neptune Lines “brings to the new market the reliability, sustainability and experience of its European network”.

The company intends to offer additional port approaches and solutions tailored to customer needs, connecting key logistics hubs and automotive manufacturers in the region.

This move follows the recent announcement of the creation of “NLS Port-La-Nouvelle”, the Group’s first automotive port terminal in the South of France. The terminal, managed by Neptune Land Services (NLS), is a reference point in the Western Mediterranean, connecting the main European markets by road, rail and sea.