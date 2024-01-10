Dynagas proceeds to 1-billion-dollar deal

In a surprising move, Dynagas, owned by shipowner George Prokopiou, sold the two state-of-the-art floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to Energos Infrastructure.

The two ships, built in 2021, are on long-term charters to Germany to cover about 25% of the country’s natural gas losses following sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

According to estimates by shipping companies, this transaction will bring the Greek shipowner about 1 billion dollars in revenue.

Energos

The two 174,000 cbm, closed-loop vessels will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power. Energos Force is planned to operate at the port of Stade for Deutsche Energy Terminals, while Energos Power is planned to operate at the port of Mukran for Deutsche Regas.

With the addition of these two high-end liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification vessels to its platform, Energos will own and operate 13 LNG vessels, consisting of nine FSRUs, two floating storage units and two LNG carriers.

“Reliable energy infrastructure is essential to addressing the global energy crisis and reducing carbon dioxide emissions,” said Arthur Regan, CEO of Energos Infrastructure.

On his part, Prokopiou has been running a very large shipbuilding program over the last two years, for a total of 68 ships. Of these, 14 concern LNG carriers, of which it has already received two. Also, the active fleet of the two companies of the group (Dynagas and Dynagas Partners) amounts to 25 LNG carriers.

Investments in LNG carriers have multiplied in recent years, with Greek shipowners leading the way. The demand for liquefied natural gas is constantly increasing, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years.