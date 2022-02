LIVE: Σε τροχιά διαπραγματεύσεων Μόσχα - Κίεβο

First, we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft.



They won’t be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.



Including the private jets of oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/o551M9zekQ — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 27, 2022

