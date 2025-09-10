Βίντεο φέρεται να δείχνει την κατάρριψη ρωσικού drone πάνω από την Πολωνία

Στα social media κυκλοφορεί βίντεο που φέρεται να καταγράφει τη στιγμή κατάρριψης ενός από τα ρωσικά drones στον πολωνικό εναέριο χώρο.
Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχει επίσημη επιβεβαίωση για την αυθεντικότητα του υλικού.
A video has surfaced online, allegedly showing the moment one of the Russian drones was shot down over Polish territory
There is no official confirmation of the footage’s authenticity yet. pic.twitter.com/MfmOB5VL2N
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 10, 2025
