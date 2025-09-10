Logo Image

Βίντεο φέρεται να δείχνει την κατάρριψη ρωσικού drone πάνω από την Πολωνία

Κόσμος

Βίντεο φέρεται να δείχνει την κατάρριψη ρωσικού drone πάνω από την Πολωνία

Δεν έχει επιβεβαιωθεί η γνησιότητά του

Στα social media κυκλοφορεί βίντεο που φέρεται να καταγράφει τη στιγμή κατάρριψης ενός από τα ρωσικά drones στον πολωνικό εναέριο χώρο.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν υπάρχει επίσημη επιβεβαίωση για την αυθεντικότητα του υλικού.

Δείτε όλες τις εξελίξεις στο liveblog της Ναυτεμπορικής.

