Ανείπωτη καταστροφή στο Αφγανιστάν από τον σεισμό: Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες διάσωσης στα ισοπεδωμένα χωριά

Ο νεότερος απολογισμός κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον 622 νεκρούς και 1.500 τραυματίες, ενώ εκατοντάδες ακόμη άνθρωποι παραμένουν θαμμένοι κάτω από τα συντρίμμια.

Πολλά από τα πληγέντα χωριά βρίσκονται σε απομακρυσμένες, ορεινές περιοχές, όπου η πρόσβαση είναι εφικτή μόνο με ελικόπτερο, λόγω κατολισθήσεων και πλημμυρών που έχουν αποκλείσει τους δρόμους.

Σωστικά συνεργεία και απλοί πολίτες δίνουν σκληρή μάχη, ψάχνοντας με γυμνά χέρια στα συντρίμμια.

622 people killed, hundreds are missing while over 2000 people are injured due to the deadly #earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan . This is really heartbreaking . Prayers for our Afghan brothers and sisters. The world should come forward to help humanity. pic.twitter.com/GdP74aFhrK

Entire villages in Kunar province destroyed. Officials warn the toll may rise as rescue teams reach remote areas… pic.twitter.com/XecM17Enxc

At least 622 people killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Rescue operations underway as strong earthquake kills over 250 in eastern Afghanistan

◼️ More than 500 people injured with death toll likely to rise as magnitude 6 quake wreaks havoc in Kunar province

◼️ Locals described it as one of the most powerful earthquakes to have hit… pic.twitter.com/tBP3byn3i7

— Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) September 1, 2025