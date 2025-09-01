Logo Image

Ανείπωτη καταστροφή στο Αφγανιστάν από τον σεισμό: Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες διάσωσης στα ισοπεδωμένα χωριά

Κόσμος

Ανείπωτη καταστροφή στο Αφγανιστάν από τον σεισμό: Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες διάσωσης στα ισοπεδωμένα χωριά

Πηγή φωτ. Κυβέρνηση Ταλιμπάν/ Υπ. Υγείας

Εκατόμβη νεκρών στη χώρα που δοκιμάστηκε πρόσφατα και από φονικές πλημμύρες

Ο εφιάλτης ξύπνησε και πάλι στο Αφγανιστάν, αυτή τη φορά με ένα χτύπημα μεγέθους 6 Ρίχτερ από τον Εγκέλαδο. Ο σεισμός των 6 ρίχτερ και οι πολλοί ακόμη ισχυροί μετασεισμοί που ακολούθησαν άφησαν πίσω τους ισοπεδωμένα χωριά και εκατόμβη νεκρών.

Ο νεότερος απολογισμός κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον 622 νεκρούς και 1.500 τραυματίες, ενώ εκατοντάδες ακόμη άνθρωποι παραμένουν θαμμένοι κάτω από τα συντρίμμια.

Πολλά από τα πληγέντα χωριά βρίσκονται σε απομακρυσμένες, ορεινές περιοχές, όπου η πρόσβαση είναι εφικτή μόνο με ελικόπτερο, λόγω κατολισθήσεων και πλημμυρών που έχουν αποκλείσει τους δρόμους.

Σωστικά συνεργεία και απλοί πολίτες δίνουν σκληρή μάχη, ψάχνοντας με γυμνά χέρια στα συντρίμμια.

Μείνετε συντονισμένοι για όλες τις εξελίξεις στο liveblog της Ναυτεμπορικής.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube