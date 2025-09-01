Ανείπωτη καταστροφή στο Αφγανιστάν από τον σεισμό: Συγκλονίζουν τα βίντεο από τις προσπάθειες διάσωσης στα ισοπεδωμένα χωριά

Ο εφιάλτης ξύπνησε και πάλι στο Αφγανιστάν, αυτή τη φορά με ένα χτύπημα μεγέθους 6 Ρίχτερ από τον Εγκέλαδο. Ο σεισμός των 6 ρίχτερ και οι πολλοί ακόμη ισχυροί μετασεισμοί που ακολούθησαν άφησαν πίσω τους ισοπεδωμένα χωριά και εκατόμβη νεκρών.
Ο νεότερος απολογισμός κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον 622 νεκρούς και 1.500 τραυματίες, ενώ εκατοντάδες ακόμη άνθρωποι παραμένουν θαμμένοι κάτω από τα συντρίμμια.
Πολλά από τα πληγέντα χωριά βρίσκονται σε απομακρυσμένες, ορεινές περιοχές, όπου η πρόσβαση είναι εφικτή μόνο με ελικόπτερο, λόγω κατολισθήσεων και πλημμυρών που έχουν αποκλείσει τους δρόμους.
Σωστικά συνεργεία και απλοί πολίτες δίνουν σκληρή μάχη, ψάχνοντας με γυμνά χέρια στα συντρίμμια.
