ΗΠΑ: Η αναχώρηση των Μπάιντεν και Χάρις από την Ουάσινγκτον (φωτογραφίες & βίντεο)

JUST IN: Pres. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump escorted former Pres. Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden down the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The Bidens then boarded a military helicopter and left Washington, D.C. https://t.co/IMYePxwvyz pic.twitter.com/4Fd4CeLozm

— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2025