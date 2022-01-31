Expression of interest for Renovation works at shelter apartments, Athens, Greece

Sponored Content
Δευτέρα, 31 Ιανουαρίου 2022 12:20
UPD:12:20
A- A A+

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) was founded in 1943 by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishop States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. CRS has been working in Greece since 2015 in response to the refugee and migrant crisis, working in partnership with the national and local diocesan Caritas organizations in Greece.

CRS Greece is looking for a company to undertake renovation services in shelter apartments across Attica, Greece.

If you are interested in participating in this tender, please request the Request for Tender No119 in the following email address: [email protected] 


SPONSORED CONTENT

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς


Δημοφιλή




    Σχολιασμένα

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    follow us!
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2022 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών