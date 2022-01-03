Expression of interest for co-operating with companies for Office Supplies and Stationery in Athens and Thessaloniki

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) was founded in 1943 by the US Catholic Conference of Bishops States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. CRS has been working in Greece since 2015 in response to the refugee and migrant crisis, working in partnership with the national and local diocesan Caritas organizations in Greece.

CRS Greece is looking for a vendor to supply with office stationery our main offices in Athens and Thessaloniki. There will be also requests to deliver the requested items in other CRS (or its partners’) offices as well.

If you are interested in participating in this tender, please request the Request for Tender No116 in the following email address: [email protected] until January 12th 2021.