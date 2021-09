Βρετανικό Συμβούλιο: Κλείσιμο γραφείων και περικοπές προσωπικού λόγω πανδημίας

epa01223865 The nameplate of the office of the British Council is seen on the wall of building in Moscow, 16 January 2008. The illegal actions by the British Council, which opened its offices in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg against Russian law, should be stopped, Duma Deputy Speaker and Liberal Democratic MP Vladimir Zhirinovsky said at Duma session 16 January. Moscow last month ordered the closure of the two regional offices of the British Council saying they were operating illegally. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY