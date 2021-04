ΠΑΣΕΒΙΠΕ: Διάβημα Διαμαρτυρίας προς Κ. Μητσοτάκη- Προβλήματα αντιμετωπίζουν οι έως 1500 επιχειρήσεις

epa05450771 (FILE) A file photo dated 30 March 2016 showing Tata steel plant in Port Talbot, south Wales, Britain. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, PMI for UK, published 01 August 2016, indicated the UK PMI has fallen to its lowest level since 2013 in the beginning of third quarter 2016. The report states Britain's domestic market is suffering from uncertainty related to Brexit referendum, with production in sectors such as intermediate, consumer and investment goods suffering from their steepest decline since October 2012. IHS Markit report indicates level of both new orders and production contracted. EPA/ANDY RAIN