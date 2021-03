Visa: Πάνω από 2 εκατ. μικρές επιχειρήσεις στο πρόγραμμα ψηφιοποίησης

epa04657532 A VISA credit card is placed on a table in Berlin, Germany, 11 March 2015. The European Parliament adopted on 10 March 2015 a regulation capping interchange fees for payments using consumer debit and credit cards and improving competition for all card payments. The Commission estimates that the rules when implemented could lead to a reduction of about 6 billion euros annually in hidden fees for consumer cards. EPA/JOERG CARSTENSEN