ΟΔΔΗΧ: Άντλησε 812,5 εκατ. ευρώ με επιτόκιο 0,65%

An employee of GSA Austria holds wads of 100 euro banknotes at the GSA company's headquarters in Vienna in this July 22, 2013 file photo. Austria's coalition partners have agreed to cut taxes by 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to give the stalled economy a boost by increasing consumers' spending power from next year. Chancellor Werner Faymann called the agreement to cut income tax "the biggest tax reform in post-war Austrian history". Picture taken July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files (AUSTRIA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)