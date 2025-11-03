Eldorado Gold: Skouries project is progressing according to plan – expected average annual production of 140,000 ounces of gold

The Skouries project is progressing according to the plan for the first quarter of 2026, the management of the Canadian multinational Eldorado Gold, its parent company Hellas Gold, emphasized, among other things, during the announcement of the financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

It should be noted that in Skouries, the capital of the project for 2025 was revised upwards to 440-470 million dollars. According to the company, this reflects the acceleration of work in various non-critical areas and preventive efforts to reduce risk.

The estimated project capital remains unchanged at 1.06 billion dollars.

Accelerated working capital remains on track and is expected to range between 80 million and 100 million dollars.

Estimated life of 20 years

Based on the results of the feasibility study of the Skouries project, the mine has an estimated life of 20 years and an expected average annual production of 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper.

As of September 30, 2025, the overall progress of the project was 73% for Phase 2 of the construction and 86% if the first phase of construction is taken into account.

Based on the updated data, the first production of copper-gold concentrate is expected towards the end of the first quarter of 2026 and commercial production is expected in mid-2026, with gold production for 2026 forecasted between 135,000 and 155,000 ounces and copper production forecasted between 45 and 60 million pounds.