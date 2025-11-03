Papastavrou at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: EYDAP will remain public – Water is a public good and will remain accessible and cheap

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, referred to the plan to address water scarcity in Attica speaking at the 4th Economic Conference of Naftemporiki.

Papastavrou emphasized: “The data is becoming more pessimistic every year. Until 2021, our reservoirs had a stable 1.1 billion cubic meters. From 2022 onwards, we have 250 million losses every year. At the same time, rainfall has decreased, I think, to 25%. Τhis creates a scenario in which we need to take action. This is not the first time that Attica has faced the phenomenon of water scarcity.”

“The greatest water scarcity phenomenon that our country has faced in the last 100 years was in 1990. This was the most pessimistic scenario for the country and for the Attica region. And that’s when the studies by Konstantinos Mitsotakis began for the Evinos project. It got us this far. Now we need to design a measure for a long-term solution to the water scarcity phenomenon in Attica. And this is the Evrytos project. It is an emblematic project which is scheduled to be completed in 2029,” the Minister of Environment and Energy pointed out.

“In the meantime, however, there is a need for short-term projects and EYDAP is running specific drilling projects, which will yield around 150 billion annually when completed and thus will provide a breather until the long-term project is completed,” he stated, stressing also the need for water conservation.

“EYDAP is and will remain in the public sector”

Asked whether we should expect increases in water tariffs, Papastavrou replied: “The company has submitted its data to the independent regulatory authority, which will evaluate it. What I want to highlight is the commitment of the Prime Minister and the political leadership of the ministry that EYDAP is and will remain in the public sector. Water is a public good and will remain accessible and cheap.”

“We currently have the cheapest and cleanest-quality water in Europe.”

“Greece is a strategic energy partner for the US”

Referring to the ministerial conference on transatlantic cooperation, Papastavrou pointed out: “I think that the issue of energy has acquired a geopolitical dimension that allows our country to be a strategic energy partner for the US.”

“The US does not have full alignment with the EU on the issue of energy, but they agree on the issue of independence from Russian natural gas. Ten days ago, the Council of Ministers decided to completely become independent from Russian natural gas by 2028. A conscious effort is being made by the EU and America to activate the vertical axis so that these countries can be disconnected from the dependence they had on Russia,” the minister said.