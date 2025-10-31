Xenokostas at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: Shipyards’ transformation into a regional energy and technological hub

The completion of the first phase of the revival of Greek shipyards and the transition to the second, more demanding phase of their transformation into a regional energy and technological hub was announced by the President & CEO of ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group and President of the Association of Hellenic Shipyards, Panos Xenokostas, speaking at the 4th Economic Conference organized by Naftemporiki.

Xenokostas emphasized that ONEX shipyards have completed almost 800 ship repairs in the last seven years — a record number in the history of the industry — directly and indirectly employing over 2,000 workers.

“We have won the bet on competitiveness,” Xenokostas stated and added: “We have proven that we can cope, and of course with the decisive support of Greek shipowners, to whom we are grateful. From shipyards that have been inactive for 20 years with unpaid workers and debts of half a billion, we have created units that successfully compete with shipyards in the Middle East and Europe.

Strengthening competitiveness and restoring the trust of the shipping community are fundamental results of the first phase. Greek shipyards now operate with international standards, competitive costs and reliable delivery specifications,” he said.

The second phase: From shipyards to energy hub

Xenokostas analyzed the development plan of the Syros and Elefsis shipyards into a “modern infrastructure supporting energy security, integrated logistics and defense,” with emphasis on:

LNG and LNG Carriers support

Infrastructure and services for offshore / nearshore energy projects

Construction of infrastructure for offshore wind farms in the Aegean

New propulsion technologies

Integrated logistics for the Balkans and Eastern Europe

He also pointed out that the President of the United States, the largest economy in the world, has focused on the revival of the domestic shipbuilding industry. He referred to the importance of the existence of a special office in the White House for shipbuilding policy, emphasizing: “This demonstrates the strategic importance of the sector, not only for shipbuilding, but also for supporting infrastructure related to energy security, energy transformation and supply chain security.”