INTERCARGO on 45-year anniversary: Firmly at the top of dry bulk

“INTERCARGO’s strong growth and 45-year legacy reflect the trust of our members and the importance of a single voice for dry bulk transport,” said the Association’s President, Yannis Xylas, on the occasion of the upcoming 45th anniversary of its founding.

In his message for the future, Xylas added: “As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on promoting quality, safety and sustainability, ensuring that the voice of responsible shipowners is heard where it matters most.”

INTERCARGO has more than 350 members from 35+ countries and a fleet of over 4,400 ships, while its members will meet in Athens on November 3–4 for the 45th General Assembly.