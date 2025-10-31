Port of Elefsis: 50 European experts within the framework of the European project EXCEED

Within the framework of the European project EXCEED, which aims to strengthen the Centers of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs) and to connect education and the labor market through innovative skills development programs, the Port of Elefsina welcomed fifty European experts.

The visit took place on October 17, 2025 and was co-organized by the Elefsis Port Organization and HELMEPA, marking a fruitful partnership between port development, shipping and green technology.

Emphasis on the green transition and the protection of the marine environment

In his opening remarks, the CEO of OLE S.A., Apostolos Kamarinakis, presented the important project of removing shipwrecks and dangerous ships from the maritime zone of the Port of Elefsis — an emblematic initiative, which environmentally and functionally upgrades the Gulf of Elefsis and the coastal front of the city.

The participants took a sea tour of the port facilities, gaining a direct insight into the environmental footprint of the shipwrecks and the necessity of coordinated action for their removal.

The following topics were presented: