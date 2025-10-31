Papastergiou at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: Greece is not just following events, but is actively participating

Naftemporiki is one of the media outlets that approaches communications and technology issues in an exceptional way, the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou said in his speech at the 4th Economic Conference of “N” at the Zappeion Mansion.

Papastergiou conveyed “certain points of the future that are no longer so far away”, speaking of important initiatives that have been undertaken.

“Greece today is not just following the events, but it is actively and equally participating in what is happening in Europe,” he stressed.

In terms of infrastructure, he noted that the national supercomputer is being built in Lavrio. It is important to provide free infrastructure to start-ups, universities and research centers, he noted.

Greece is also participating in developments regarding data centers, he pointed out. “Artificial Intelligence is its data,” he explained.

As he emphasized, the conversation is now more urgent about seeing where our data is located and who has access to it. He also noted that for two continents, Asia and Africa, Greece and Cyprus are the closest borders. As he said, many cables that carry data pass through the country.

He also referred to the report of “N” on Space. As he said, Greece in 12 days from today will acquire operational infrastructure in Space.

“These are coming to bring us free, open data,” he emphasized, noting that a secretariat for Artificial Intelligence and data has already been established.