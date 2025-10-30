Ktenas at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: Greece has made significant progress, but it still has a long way to go

Having recovered from the great economic crisis of the previous decade, Greece has gained credibility and is considered an example of resilience, the general manager of Naftemporiki, Spyros Ktenas, said on Thursday, opening the proceedings of the 4th Economic Conference of “N” at the Zappeion Megaron.

Ktenas noted that there is no doubt that significant steps have been taken, although we still have a long way to go:

-Greek government bonds have yields comparable to those of most Eurozone member states.

-From 2019 to the present, investments as a percentage of GDP have been gradually increasing. From approximately 11% in 2019, they are expected to reach 16.9% this year. However, we are about five percentage points of GDP away from closing the gap that separates us from Europe, Ktenas stated.

-Public debt as a percentage of GDP is decreasing rapidly.

-The banking system has been significantly consolidated.

As a member of the Eurozone, Greece has gained its credibility through sacrifices, returning to normality. However, productivity remains low, which is a serious inhibiting factor for the rapid recovery of its economy, he stressed, adding that four rating agencies – Moody’s, S&P, Fitch and DBRS – have recently pointed this issue to “N”.

Serious social deficits

The general manager of Naftemporiki underlined, however, that there are serious social deficits. As he explained:

-The constant increase in overdue debts to the tax authorities, which reached 111.6 billion euros, almost 50% of GDP, indicates a problem in the real economy.

-In addition, 50.3 billion euros are overdue debts to EFKA and the social security funds.

-Greeks do not save and seem to spend more than they earn. In the first quarter of 2025, according to Eurostat, the household savings rate stood at 15.4% in the eurozone as a whole, but in Greece it was negative (-3.6%).

-Incomes remain at low levels. Eurostat research shows that Greeks are in the last positions in the EU, in terms of their purchasing power.

The general manager of “N” noted that “outlining the vision of the Greek economy – the subject of our conference today – it is worth noting the following”:

“The country needs a new production model, a comprehensive strategy for industry. With an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, modern skills, infrastructure, and extroversion, the share of manufacturing in Greek GDP can reach 15% within a decade,” stressed Ktenas.

“The exploitation of its mineral wealth and hydrocarbons is also a critical factor in the country’s development, while renewable energy sources will continue to be a strong advantage of the country based on its geographical location,” he noted.

“The development of logistics and investments in infrastructure – ports, marinas, transport networks – can strengthen Greece’s role in global supply chains,” he also pointed out.

“Digital transformation and services also present dynamic growth prospects. Investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure can bring about productivity improvements in all sectors and contribute to Greece’s transformation.”

“The defense industry is also a new, strategically important sector, provided that the country ensures active participation in international programs and increases its domestic production,” Ktenas emphasized.

“The promotion of serious reforms. Measures to combat corruption, reduce bureaucracy, and upgrade human capital are of special importance, as well as measures to accelerate the delivery of justice and measures to address demographic pressures,” he concluded.