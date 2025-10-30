Androulakis at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: We must invest in production, creation and strategic autonomy

“Our belief is that we live in a turbulent era and we have a duty in this geopolitical environment to upgrade every factor of the country’s power,” main opposition PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said at the at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”, citing the critical demographic issue as the first priority.

“Upgrading requires strengthening incomes, effective work and effective market control,” the leader of the main opposition emphasized, but also “a resilient production model that will ensure sustainable development, especially when we are in such a turbulent era where resilience is a very critical issue.”

“We must invest in production, creation and strategic autonomy, making proper use of European tools,” he added.

As he said, “there is a new disappointment,” while commenting on the economic data, he stated: “The Recovery Fund, it seems, is a great missed opportunity. According to estimates, the average GDP growth rates will range close to 1% in 2028.”

“On our part, we submitted a comprehensive plan to the TIF, coherent, elaborated that responds to very large challenges from those that exist in our everyday lives,” Androulakis noted.

On the energy issue

Regarding the energy issue, he pointed out: “History has shown that our dependence on natural gas has cost us very dearly. And I am not speaking in general. All countries have utilized natural gas. But there is a balance and this was also evident in the way the Iberian countries managed the energy crisis during the first months with the Iberian exception that Sánchez and Antonio Costa achieved at the time.”