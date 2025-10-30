Pierrakakis at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: Greece has businesses that can be competitive on the global scale

Τhe Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, delivered a speech at the 4th Economic Conference of “N” held at Zappeion Mansion.

Pierrakakis began his speech by referring to the reports of Mario Draghi and Enrico Letta, “in order for Europe to acquire the competitiveness it lacks today.”

The Minister noted that as “member states we have invisible tariffs between us, in the area of services and manufacturing and this is reflected in growth”, acknowledging that “we could have achieved more as Europe.”

“It is clear that we have a range of pending tasks ahead of us,” Pierrakakis stressed and added: “In order for Greece to continue to succeed, it must make more use of its presence in Europe. In the EU we do not need 27 successful economies, we need a single market in fact.”

“In Greece we have businesses that can be competitive in this global spectrum. This is related to our national policy: remove the obstacles that we now have, utilize our public property.”