Marinakis at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”: Naftemporiki unites the economy with knowledge, information with credibility, journalism with social responsibility

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis described “Naftemporiki” as a historical and emblematic organisation during his address at the 4th Economic Conference of “N” held at the Zappeion Megaron, noting that for decades it has consistently served reliable information.

He emphasized that his presence at the 4th Economic Conference of “N”, along with many representatives of the political world, symbolizes support for the media and especially the printed press, which in a period of toxicity constitute the most important pillar of Democracy.

Trust in the state and the media is needed, he underlined, while pointing out that support is also needed for the people who convey reliable information.

The government spokesman noted that Naftemporiki, with its long-standing commitment to objectivity, is one of the most characteristic examples of how information can serve the public interest and strengthen democratic functioning.

The government spokesman pointed out that in the 2.5 years that he has been handling media issues, things have been done that had not been done for decades. He referred to the Registers of the Printed and Electronic Press.

He stressed that reforms were made in the direction of protecting the journalistic world, while the establishment of the Task Force for the protection of journalists has progressed.

He also pointed out that a bill to strengthen public television is in its final stages.

He added that the next bill in the cabinet meeting will concern the permanent licensing of radio stations.

Supporting the press is not a communication choice for us, but an institutional obligation, because information is a prerequisite for Democracy and without Democracy there is no stable economy.

The Greek economy needs informed citizens, it needs media like Naftemporiki that insist on substance, on dialogue, on credibility.

The economy must be approached with credibility.

Marinakis noted that it is useful for public debate to have media that neither celebrate nor nullify the country’s successes.

As he emphasized, the future belongs to societies that invest in truth and to governments that support the institutional independence of the media.

Concluding, he underlined that “Naftemporiki” with its consistency and prestige “is a shining example of this path, uniting the economy with knowledge, information with credibility, journalism with social responsibility.”