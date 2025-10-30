Plastainability 2025: The plastics industry is in a deep and prolonged recession

The problems and challenges facing the plastics industry are the main theme of this year’s Annual Conference Plastainability 2025 powered by Protergia, organized on November 3, 2025 by the Association of Plastics Industries of Greece, with the participation of representatives of the European plastics value chain and leading executives of the European collective bodies of the sector.

The international guests of the Conference will analyze the context defined by high energy prices, the fragmentation of legislation in the Member States, legal uncertainty and increasing international competition.

Particular importance will be placed on the visible risk of deindustrialization of Europe, in a context where the potential for investment and innovation is limited, while European companies are called upon to compete with products from third countries, which often do not comply with the strict environmental and quality criteria of the European Union.

Unpredictable landscape

In particular, the European collective bodies of the sector, and specifically the European Plastics Converters, Plastics Europe and Cefic, speak of a deep and prolonged recession that threatens the sustainability of the plastics sector as well as Europe’s role as a pioneer in the Circular Economy. In their joint letter, the above bodies, with the final recipient being the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, highlight the industry’s call for policy measures that could stop the downward trend and at the same time support the green transition.

On its part, the Association of Plastics Industries of Greece speaks of conditions that create a complex and largely unpredictable landscape of business action. At the same time, it highlights the challenges facing the plastics industry at a pan-European level, which concern the tightening of the regulatory framework, increased energy costs, commercial and geopolitical tensions, as well as the constant need for sustainability.