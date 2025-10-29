Robin Energy raises 7 million through new deal

Robin Energy Ltd. (RBNE), an international shipping company owned by Greek shipowner Petros Panagiotidis, has signed a securities purchase agreement worth approximately 7 million dollars with an institutional investor, through a registered direct offering.

The agreement concerns 6,540,000 common shares (or pre-funded purchase rights) at a price of 1.07 per share. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent.

The transaction was expected to be concluded on October 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, with net proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Robin Energy Ltd. announced that on September 16, 2025, it acquired the LPG vessel Dream Terrax (5,000 m3, built 2020) from Toro for 20 million dollars.

The ship was delivered on September 25, 2025, and following its addition, two business divisions are created: tankers and LPG tankers.