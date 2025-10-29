“SEA CARYATIS” becomes the first Greek-owned commercial vessel to be registered under the Luxembourg flag

“SEA CARYATIS”, a vehicle carrier operated by George Kavvadas’ Mediterranean CarCarriers Line S.A. (MCCL), has become the first Greek-owned commercial vessel to be registered under the Luxembourg flag.

This move marks, as the company stated, a new strategic alliance between Greece’s maritime tradition and Luxembourg’s reputation for quality, stability and regulatory excellence within the EU.

The registration was coordinated by Stanley Maritime Luxembourg S.à r.l., under Thierry Zois, while the Commissariat aux Affaires Maritimes (CAM), the Maritime Authority of Luxembourg, played a decisive role.

Kavvadas stated that the choice of the flag reflects confidence in European quality, expressing the certainty that other Greek shipowners will follow the same example.