ONEX Shipyards welcome 60th ship for maintenance in 2025

ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group President and CEO Panos Xenokostas welcomed the 60th ship of 2025 to the Violando dock of the Neorion Shipyards of Syros for maintenance and inspection works.

Since the restart of Neorion in 2018, under the management of ONEX, 569 ships have been repaired, making the shipyard one of the most active in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The “Violando N. Goulandris” dock, the largest of the complex, is 235 meters long, 40 meters wide and can handle ships up to 85,000 DWT, Panamax and Aframax types.

It was re-entered into operation in 2019, after extensive renovation and technological upgrade by ONEX.

Based on the “Second to None” philosophy, the group continues to strengthen the extroversion and role of Neorion Syros.