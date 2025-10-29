Real estate market in a phase of maturation

The real estate market is entering a phase of maturation and balancing, with its executives, within the framework of Prodexpo 2025, estimating further, but milder price increases, after the strong upward years that followed the pandemic.

As was also emphasized, despite the improvement of procedures through digitalization, delays in transfers continue to be a brake, highlighting the structural weaknesses of the market.

Lefteris Potamianos, president of the Panhellenic Federation of Real Estate Agents, noted that the Greek market remains resilient, however, “the slowdown in its dynamics highlights the gap between the values and real possibilities of households.”

As he said, when the middle class is struggling and the market is mainly based on demand from abroad, the issue of resilience and depth arises. At the same time, he spoke of a lack of consultation with the State, which is proceeding with programs such as “My House I and II” without cooperation with the real estate market players, creating new distortions.

Two main issues stand out, according to him: delays in transfers which “freezes” liquidity and the inactive building stock, a “huge dead capital” that remains unexploited.