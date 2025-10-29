Gikas: Investments on the western coasts and the Ionian Islands for a maritime tourism “hub”

Greece needs to proceed with investments on the western coasts and the Ionian Islands, with the aim of creating a new “hub” of maritime tourism, in order to face the growing competition from countries such as Croatia, Montenegro and Albania, Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, underlined.

Speaking at the panel “Marine Tourism and Strategic Investments in Marinas and other Modern Strategic Development Projects”, within the framework of the International Sea Tourism Festival 2025, held in Cyprus, Gikas pointed out that the development of marine tourism and the Blue Economy is a critical factor in national and regional development.

“In order to have healthy competition and attract investments, government stability and a strong political and legal framework that facilitates them are required,” said the Deputy Minister, adding that government continuity and institutional stability are prerequisites for attracting serious investors.

Referring to the government’s strategic policy to boost marine tourism, Gikas noted that “since 2019, major investments have been approved and launched.”

“Investments must be based on data and analysis, so that they produce measurable results and sustainable growth,” he concluded.