Greek space industry enters new phase

The development of the Greek space industry is entering a new phase, with the main focus on the domestic production of microsatellites, the construction of a large satellite and the operation of a government space hub, within the framework of the strategy that connects space with everyday life.

The launch of the first two operational satellites, using SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) technology, is scheduled in mid November, part of the National Microsatellite Program, totaling 200 million, with funding from the Recovery Fund and in collaboration with the European space agency.

Government actions

As the Minister of Digital Governance and Artificial Intelligence, Dimitris Papastergiou, pointed out in his exclusive statements to “N”, “from 2026, with the operation of the first Greek microsatellite production line “made in Greece”, we are moving to a new level of technological self-reliance. And we are not stopping here. We are already planning the next phase of the Program. In collaboration with the Ministry of National Defense, we aim to utilize resources from SAFE, the new European financial tool that strengthens member states in their joint investments in the defense industry. In this context, we are considering the development of a large satellite that will enhance the national capabilities of secure communications, with applications in both defense and security and protection of citizens.

As in every phase of the Program, our basic principle remains the same: a significant part of the technology and production will be done in Greece. Thus, each new step translates into investment, know-how and further strengthening of the domestic innovation ecosystem.

The National Microsatellite Program is not just a technological project, it is a strategic choice that unites space with everyday life, building a stronger, more efficient, more rational and more autonomous Greece.”