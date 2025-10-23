Delivery of new tanker to Atlas Maritime

Atlas Maritime, owned by Leo Patitsas, and European Maritime Finance (EMF) have announced the successful delivery of Geneva Star, the first of a series of eight new Suezmax tankers being built at Daehan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

The vessel is set to commence a year charter with a strong industry partner, marking another step in the long-standing partnership between EMF, Atlas and Daehan.

Geneva Star is the tenth tanker to be delivered under this strategic partnership and is equipped with a MAN B&W 6G70ME Tier III engine, Ballast Water Treatment System and scrubbers for improved energy efficiency.

Atlas Maritime and EMF expressed their gratitude to investors for their contribution to promoting a cleaner and more efficient shipping industry.