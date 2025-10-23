Logo Image

Delivery of new tanker to Atlas Maritime

English

Delivery of new tanker to Atlas Maritime

Atlas Maritime and EMF expressed their gratitude to investors for their contribution to promoting a cleaner and more efficient shipping industry

Atlas Maritime, owned by Leo Patitsas, and European Maritime Finance (EMF) have announced the successful delivery of Geneva Star, the first of a series of eight new Suezmax tankers being built at Daehan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

The vessel is set to commence a year charter with a strong industry partner, marking another step in the long-standing partnership between EMF, Atlas and Daehan.

Geneva Star is the tenth tanker to be delivered under this strategic partnership and is equipped with a MAN B&W 6G70ME Tier III engine, Ballast Water Treatment System and scrubbers for improved energy efficiency.

Atlas Maritime and EMF expressed their gratitude to investors for their contribution to promoting a cleaner and more efficient shipping industry.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube