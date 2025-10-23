Manousakis: Green transition through the infrastructure managed by IPTO

The need for a realistic approach based on demand and the export opportunities created by the new interconnections was highlighted, among others, by the President and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis.

Speaking at the 7th Renewable & Storage Forum, he explained that the Operator’s medium-term planning for the needs of the system is based on the future growth of the electricity sector, taking into account the domestic, but also the possible broader demand for energy exports through international interconnections.

He stressed, however, that at the present stage the main issue is the balancing of demand and supply.

Regarding new applications for connection of RES projects, he reported that currently the projects with connection terms amount to 33 GW, while the total applications reach 50 GW, noting that a “realistic approach” is required for what the next steps will be regarding the penetration of green energy.

On this basis, he added, IPTO has prepared and sent proposals for flexible connection terms, while the promoted investments in the installation of storage systems will help both in balancing the system and in smoothing out cuts.

Regarding the need to develop electrical networks for the security and resilience of the system, he acknowledged that there are various reactions that hinder investments. He assessed that a coordinated effort is required from all stakeholders in order to inform public opinion, develop dialogue and find a common ground in order to achieve the greatest possible consensus for the promotion of electrical infrastructure. “The green transition requires networks. The IPTO naturally listens to local communities, however, it is everyone’s responsibility to move smoothly in this direction.”

Regarding the progress of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel Great Sea Interconnector project, Manousakis reiterated Greece’s will for the project to continue and focused on the positive steps that have been taken recently. As a first step, he mentioned the Cypriot side’s promise to promote the concession agreement to the IPTO subsidiary implementing the project, which, if approved by the Regulatory Authorities, will on the one hand ensure the compensation of IPTO for the operational costs of the project, and on the other hand pave the way for the equity participation of the Republic of Cyprus.