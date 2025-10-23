Sunlight Group: Visit of Defense Attachés from 23 countries to the facilities in Xanthi

Sunlight highlighted its strategic role in the defense sector during the visit of Defense Attachés from 23 countries to its facilities in Xanthi.

In a period of important decisions for the design and implementation of European defense, the management of the Greek company welcomed the Defence Attachés to its industrial complex in Neo Olvio, Xanthi, which is the largest vertically integrated production plant for motive power batteries in the world and one of the most modern industrial units in Europe, and informed them about the decisive role of energy storage in defense and its strategic role in the international market for energy solutions in the defense sector.

Defense activity

The company maintains a historical presence in the defense industry, with over 30 years of experience. Among other things, it is active in the development of energy systems, specially designed for demanding defense applications, such as the “soldier’s battery”, the vehicle battery and the battery for Unmanned Vehicles. Over the last five years, it has been steadily strengthening its investments in new technologies and applications, responding to the needs of the geopolitical environment.

As a key supplier to the Greek Armed Forces and international armed forces, it produces three out of five batteries that meet the strict specifications of NATO, while all products comply with the strictest international military standards. Its know-how is recognized internationally, with a major milestone being its inclusion in the official list of funded technological development programs of the US Pentagon. Sunlight’s advanced lithium battery solutions for military vehicles allow systems to operate without the engines running continuously, thus reducing thermal footprint and preventing location disclosure, offering greater operational coverage and autonomy.