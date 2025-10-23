METLEN signs 10-year 235 MW solar PPA with ENGIE

METLEN announced the signing of a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with ENGIE, a leading energy transition utility. Under the PPA, METLEN will supply solar generated power from six sites located in the United Kingdom.

The power capacity of the solar portfolio, covered in the agreement, totals 235 MW, providing ENGIE with over 233 GWh of clean electricity annually. These volumes will help avoid more than 52,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year, contributing meaningfully to the UK’s decarbonisation goals.

The projects are developed and executed entirely by METLEN’s M Renewables segment, one of the top contractors in the UK for solar and storage projects. The majority of the sites are expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2025, with two additional sites scheduled for 2026.

This PPA strengthens METLEN’s growing portfolio of offtake agreements across Europe, while it deepens the global partnership between METLEN and ENGIE, aiming at delivering flexible, reliable and low-carbon energy solutions across markets.

ENGIE is one of the largest PPA providers in the world, with over 200,000 clients worldwide. Their deep expertise, excellent customer service and integrated portfolio make ENGIE the offtaker of choice for its clients, particularly when it comes to agreeing renewable PPAs that help deliver the energy transition.

METLEN has 90 renewable energy projects, including solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) completed or at various stages of execution or development in the UK.

The Company was advised by Dentons on legal aspects of the PPA and by Our New Energy on commercial structuring.