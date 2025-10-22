Danaos returns to Capesize markets

Danaos Corporation, under the leadership of Dr. Ioannis Coustas, has made a strong return to the bulk carrier market, acquiring the Capesize “Hebei No.1” (182,400 dwt, built 2009, Dalian Shipbuilding) from the Chinese Hebei Ocean Shipping Co (Hosco).

This is the first Capesize purchase since early 2024, marking the company’s re-activation in the dry cargo transportation sector.

The NYSE-listed shipping company, with a fleet of 92 container ships, had entered the bulkers in 2023, gradually acquiring ten Capesize ships from Chinese shipyards.

The new acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to invest in Chinese-built middle-aged ships, as the Capesize market recovers, with daily revenues reaching 27,000 dollars, according to Clarksons Research data.