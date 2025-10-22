Megalou: Piraeus is pioneering the new era of custody

Piraeus Bank CEO Christos Megalou highlighted in an interview with international magazine Global Custodian the crucial role that Piraeus Bank plays in the next day of the custody institution, as the industry is radically transformed through digitalization, ESG integration and the unification of European markets.

As Megalou emphasized, custody has ceased to be a purely transactional service and is evolving into a strategic partner for institutional investors.

Piraeus has systematically invested in the full digitalization of its operations, introducing automated straight-through processing procedures, which reduce risk and accelerate transaction settlement. Technology, he noted, is not a supporting tool but the very core of the Bank’s strategy, with solutions based on AI, cloud analytics and real-time custody dashboards, which offer transparency, speed and personalized information to customers.

He made particular reference to the development of a new generation of custodians for alternative and digital assets, as Piraeus builds institutional-grade infrastructure for the secure management and custody of tokenised assets, responding to the growing needs of institutional investors. At the same time, the integration of ESG indicators into custodian services enables clients to monitor the environmental and social performance of their portfolios, alongside their financial results – a development that turns sustainability into an essential factor of investment value.