MSC: Shore power connections in Valletta

The first back-to-back shore power connections in the port of Valletta were made by the MSC Group with the two cruise ships World Europa and Explora II in a special event in the presence of the political leadership of Malta.

This action marks a milestone for the company, as Explora II became the first Explora Journeys ship to be connected to shore power in Europe.

The event was attended by Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela and senior government officials. Since 2024, MSC ships have spent around 300 hours docked at the Valletta facility, significantly reducing emissions.

The initiative is in line with the European Fit for 55 plan and the company’s decarbonisation strategy, which already has 18 of its 25 ships with shore-based electrification capability.