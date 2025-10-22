Estee Lauder Companies Balkans based on strong brands, organizational flexibility and an efficient team

Strong brands, organizational flexibility and a team that can turn challenges into opportunities are the triptych of the strategy of Estee Lauder Companies Balkans, which has now opened a new chapter in its long history in the region and in particular in the Greek market, with the central message “Beauty Reimagined.”

Leadership team

As emphasized by Kostas Spyropoulos, General Manager, The Estée Lauder Companies Balkans since 2022, based in Athens and responsible for Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Cyprus, “for the last three years I have had the honor of leading an exceptional team.” The company recorded satisfactory growth, expanded into new brands (Dr. Jart+, Le Labo, The Ordinary), acquired new headquarters and proceeded with a network upgrade, omnichannel strategy, new business model.

“We moved to a new space in Athens, worthy of our brands and teams, which unites, inspires and cultivates creativity. We upgraded the distribution center in Aspropyrgos, which now also serves Romania. We invested in renovations of points of sale, from the MAC flagship in Ermou to retail partners in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria. We harmonized with EMEA standards, emphasizing brand building and less on discounting, expanded our portfolio with new brands and strengthened our position in the pharmacy. We transformed the operating model after the Joint Venture and aligned with international standards, maintaining strong local teams close to the needs of each market,” explained Spyropoulos. In total, the company employs over 850 people in the region – in Greece, which is also responsible for the central administration of the Region, 130 people work (HQ), 40 in the distribution center in Aspropyrgos and over 500 people in the market, beauticians and makeup artists. In total, +90% of our workforce is women – but most importantly, the leadership team is made up of women to a degree of 50%, with dynamic development of executives.

As part of the redefinition, the culture of the Estee Lauder organization is based on collaboration, inclusion and continuous evolution. The company is redefining the way it innovates and connects with its consumers around the world. Consumer focus, product innovation and reallocation of resources with a focus on innovative high-growth physical and οnline channels, and flexible structure to better serve consumers, is the new field of development.