Bennett Pharmaceuticals registers strong expansion

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the pharmaceutical company Bennett announced its strategic vision of growth and extroversion, with an emphasis on investments in production, research and innovation, as well as the creation of high-value-added products.

According to Bennett’s founder and president, Nikos Boufidis, the company is constantly investing in production, research, quality and people. As he stated, Bennett’s new era is based on one of the largest investment programs in the Greek pharmaceutical industry, which includes, among others, the construction of a new state-of-the-art 16,000 square meter factory in Koropi, a new 20,000 square meter research center in Metamorfosi, as well as international expansions, such as the company’s subsidiary in Australia, which has already secured the relevant approvals for the launch of its first five pharmaceutical products. Also, new factories in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Vietnam and Zambia are under approval, while all international approval contracts have already been signed.

Higher production

Bennett, the second company in the generics market, already has a factory in Koropi, employs 400 people and is dynamically expanding its production, research and export activities, investing steadily in infrastructure, innovation and human capital. It should be noted that Bennett’s two new factories in Metamorfosi and Koropi, as well as the research center and 4 production lines, are expected in 2025, while the investment amount, as announced earlier this year, reached 40 million euros. The investments in Greece will increase production from 400 million tablets per year to 1 billion tablets per year.

Finally, referring to Greece, Boufidis stressed that the company contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, as every 1,000 euros of investment returns 3,400 euros to the economy through taxes and contributions.