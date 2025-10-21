Container traffic in Piraeus drops in September

Container traffic at Piers II and III of the Piraeus Container Terminal showed a significant decline in September 2025.

Insecurity in the Red Sea, as well as a number of additional factors, such as delays in other ports and strikes, continue to affect container transport, market sources pointed out to “N”.

According to data from COSCO Shipping Ports, in September 2025, a total of 318 thousand containers were handled from Piers II and III of the port of Piraeus, compared to 387 thousand in the same month of 2024, recording a decrease of 17.9%.

At a nine-month level, from January 2025 to September 2025, a total of 3 million containers were handled compared to 3.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024, recording a decrease of 2.4%.

It is noted that many large container ships continue to bypass the Suez Canal, choosing to circumnavigate Africa, resulting in Piraeus, which operates as a main hub for COSCO / Ocean Alliance ships connecting Asia with Europe, suffering losses.

At the same time, the Houthis remain silent on the new ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which was reached with the mediation of the US.

The absence of an official position on their part maintains the climate of uncertainty and insecurity in international shipping.

Shipping analysts pointed out that, even if there is a de-escalation, the return to “normality” of cargo flows will not be immediate, as carriers redraw routes and reassess risks in the region.

Meanwhile, China’s largest container shipping company is doubling its investments in logistics both domestically and abroad.