Euronext: There will be no improved price for HELEX

A clear message that there will be no improved price for the acquisition of HELEX was sent by the CEO of Euronext, Stéphane Boujnah, who was in Athens, as part of a special press conference.

“We are not going to increase the price,” said the French head of the pan-European organization, which has made a proposal to acquire the majority stake in HELEX.

“This is, in my opinion, an opportunity. The proposal is on the table and it is quite attractive, but people can do whatever they want. Either accept it or reject it. If the latter happens, we will not deal with it anymore. There is no plan B,” he clarified, among other things.

Regarding the prospect of absorption, the head of Euronext noted that this will depend on the shareholders, that is, on the acceptance rate of the public offer. If it exceeds 90%, then there will be absorption. If, however, it fluctuates between 67% and 90%, “we will examine the situation at that time.”

However, he reiterated that the Euronext – HELEX deal is in the interest of the Greek economy, the domestic capital market and the listed companies, as the acquisition will transform the Greek market from a monopoly into an international competitive force with prospects for further growth.

In fact, he cited as an example the possibility of attracting Greek shipping companies, which are currently listed on other markets, thanks to the expected improvement in the liquidity of the Greek stock exchange.

He also referred to the potential for new imports from other active sectors of the Greek economy, such as tourism, energy, construction, and technology.

He also clarified that he intends to create a support and technology center in Athens, which will initially employ a few dozen people on behalf of the entire Group.