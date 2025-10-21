Tourism: Greek presence in the British market strengthened

The Greek National Tourism Organisation of the United Kingdom & Ireland is implementing a targeted strategic partnership program with Travelzoo UK, one of the most important tourism platforms internationally, with the aim of promoting Greece in the British market as a modern, sustainable and authentic high-value destination.

The central pillar of the partnership is the “Greece Showcase” action, a premium digital campaign of inspired content developed by Travelzoo for September-November 2025 and aimed at further strengthening Greece’s position in the consciousness of British travelers, showcasing in a modern, digital way the diversity, authenticity and sustainability of its tourism product.

For the period 2024-2025, Greece is among the top three destinations for Travelzoo members, a fact that confirms its momentum in the British market.

The campaign includes a special landing page on the Travelzoo platform with thematic content exclusively for Greece, rich in photos, videos, and narratives (https://www.travelzoo.com/uk/custom/discover-greece/), as well as promotion through social media and direct email, with a total reach estimated at 7.2 million impressions.

At the same time, the campaign focuses on topics such as culture, gastronomy, nature, wellness and authentic experiences, offering connectivity with travel service providers and the possibility of boosting tourist demand during off-peak (shoulder season) and immediate booking (last minute).