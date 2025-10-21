Professor Syrigos: Greece must evolve into a strategic geopolitical player in the Eastern Mediterranean

Greece can become a gateway for transport, trade and security for the entire Eastern Mediterranean region, emphasized, among others, Professor of International Law and New Democracy MP, Angelos Syrigos, during his presence at a meeting organized by the Greek Retailers Association.

The Association hosted Angelos Syrigos, in a discussion on global geopolitical upheavals and Greece’s role in the new international reality.

Syrigos underlined that Greece holds a strategic geographical position, constituting a border of peace and stability for the southeastern Mediterranean and that the time has come to upgrade its strategic power and establish itself as a vital geopolitical player in the Eastern Mediterranean. He analyzed the rapid change in global balances, noting that the center of economic power is gradually shifting towards Asia, with India emerging as a new superpower with dynamic growth and demographic advantage, which is expected to largely determine the international environment of the coming decades.

At the same time, he referred to China’s decisive role, which is now claiming a leading position not only in trade but also in technological innovation. Furthermore, he emphasized that technology is emerging as a new field of power and competition between states. Europe, he said, must devise a unified strategy that will combine innovation with democracy, so as not to remain a spectator in a struggle that shapes the future of production and the economy.

Syrigos placed particular emphasis on the Alexandroupolis-Burgas railway connection, a project that, as he said, has a multiplying geopolitical footprint, as it connects the Black Sea with the Mediterranean and makes Greece a gateway for transport, trade and security for the entire region. In particular, as he said, the prospect of a network that connects Odessa, Constanta, Burgas and Alexandroupolis within a few hours constitutes a “geopolitical revolution” that transforms the country’s role as a hub of connectivity and stability.