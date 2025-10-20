Theodorikakos on Naftemporiki TV: More productive investments need to be made

“The cost of living can be addressed by boosting citizens’ income, increasing salaries. This requires a productive and competitive economy, with more exports, new technologies, more industry, a better and more modern primary sector,” said Development and Investment Minister Takis Theodorikakos, speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

“These are conditions for salaries to be better, because this is the basis on which one can address the cost of living together with tax cuts, something that the government is already doing,” he added.

Theodorikakos said that “the problem has many dimensions. There is no competent ministry to be precise, it is a universal social problem and the entire government must fight to address the problem of the cost of living, with a new production model that – I insist – will make the Greek economy more competitive, so that the country can be self-sufficient in several products.”

“The economy cannot be based mainly on consumption, more productive investments must be made”

He also added that “the economy cannot be based mainly on consumption, more productive investments must be made and production must increase, if we want prices to decrease, costs to decrease, to have a competitive economy and to move forward.”