SKY Express: New direct air connections between Greece and Germany

The new direct air connections between Greece and Germany by SKY Express were announced at an event in Hamburg, organized by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), in collaboration with the airline.

In detail, the new autumn routes of SKY Express to and from Germany are:

Athens-Berlin-Athens from October 16, 4 times a week

Athens-Hamburg-Athens from October 24, 3 times a week

Thessaloniki-Dusseldorf-Thessaloniki, from November 5, 3 times a week.

The event was held, in the presence of officials from the Consulate General of Hamburg and representatives of the Greek diaspora, at a Greek restaurant in Hamburg, so that guests could enjoy the famous Greek gastronomy and hospitality.

Representatives of selected tour operators and media from the wider Hamburg region, including the leading German tourism media outlet FVW, were invited.

The Head of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Office in Germany, Nikoleta Lekanidi, emphasized in her speech the comparative advantages of our country. She referred to Greece’s natural diversity, culture, gastronomy, renowned hospitality, as well as the constantly improving connectivity with German airports.

Alexandros Michalopoulos, Key Accounts Project Manager of SKY Express, presented the company’s new flight schedule and its services.