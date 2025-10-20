Logo Image

SKY Express: New direct air connections between Greece and Germany

English

SKY Express: New direct air connections between Greece and Germany

The new autumn routes to and from Germany

The new direct air connections between Greece and Germany by SKY Express were announced at an event in Hamburg, organized by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), in collaboration with the airline.

In detail, the new autumn routes of SKY Express to and from Germany are:

  • Athens-Berlin-Athens from October 16, 4 times a week
  • Athens-Hamburg-Athens from October 24, 3 times a week
  • Thessaloniki-Dusseldorf-Thessaloniki, from November 5, 3 times a week.

The event was held, in the presence of officials from the Consulate General of Hamburg and representatives of the Greek diaspora, at a Greek restaurant in Hamburg, so that guests could enjoy the famous Greek gastronomy and hospitality.

Representatives of selected tour operators and media from the wider Hamburg region, including the leading German tourism media outlet FVW, were invited.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
FT: Ο Τραμπ κάλεσε τον Ζελένσκι να αποδεχθεί τους όρους της Ρωσίας ή να βρεθεί αντιμέτωπος με την καταστροφή

FT: Ο Τραμπ κάλεσε τον Ζελένσκι να αποδεχθεί τους όρους της Ρωσίας ή να βρεθεί αντιμέτωπος με την καταστροφή

The Head of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Office in Germany, Nikoleta Lekanidi, emphasized in her speech the comparative advantages of our country. She referred to Greece’s natural diversity, culture, gastronomy, renowned hospitality, as well as the constantly improving connectivity with German airports.

Alexandros Michalopoulos, Key Accounts Project Manager of SKY Express, presented the company’s new flight schedule and its services.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube