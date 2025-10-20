Navios Maritime Partners: Fleet renewal program underway

Navios Maritime Partners L.P., led by Angeliki Frangou, is accelerating its fleet renewal strategy.

The company, with a fleet of 172 ships and an estimated value of 6.2 billion dollars, has proceeded with sales of older ships and investments in modern, more efficient aframax/LR2 tonnage.

In this context, the New York-listed shipping company, which in the second quarter of 2025 had contracted revenues of 3.1 billion dollars, completed the sale of three ships – including a 2010 VLCC – generating a total revenue of 69.1 million, while at the same time strengthening its fleet.

The two Panamax ships, built in 2005 (77,075 and 76,619 dwt), were sold for 8.3 million dollars each. Accordingly, the VLCC (296,988 dwt), built in 2010, had a total sale price of 52.5 million.

Navios Partners also delivered a 2025-built aframax/LR2 tanker, which has been chartered at a net rate of 27,446 per day for a period of five years.

It is noted that in June 2025, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two newbuild 115,000 dwt aframax/LR2 tankers, equipped with scrubbers, from unrelated third parties for a total purchase price of 133.0 million. The ships are expected to be delivered to its fleet in the first half of 2027.

Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Partners L.P., with a BB credit rating from Standard & Poor’s (S&P), announced that it is taking another step in its financial support by engaging Norwegian investment banks to host a series of conference calls with fixed income investors starting on October 20, 2025. This process is expected to serve as a precursor to a potential issuance of a five-year senior unsecured US dollar bond, if market conditions are deemed favorable.