Kikilias: Shipping needs international, fair and realistic rules

The postponement of the adoption of the new “zero emissions” framework for one year by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a turning point in global negotiations on the future of shipping.

In this context, the Minister of Μaritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, in an official statement, underlined that shipping needs international, fair and realistic rules, accepted by all member states, and not punitive mechanisms that will endanger the stability of global trade.

As he noted, Greece, with its long naval tradition and the strongest fleet internationally, will play an active role in the new negotiations that will determine the final IMO framework for the green transition of shipping.