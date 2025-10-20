Laskaridis Maritime S.A. at the top of global shipping

Laskaridis Maritime S.A., owned by the family of Athanasios Laskaridis, was awarded a significant international distinction, ranking 1st worldwide in the Supramax and Panamax categories, according to the latest assessment by Risk4Sea, the independent platform that records and compares the performance of shipping companies based on Port State Control (PSC) inspections.

According to Risk4Sea, the ranking results from the comparative analysis of companies’ performances in more than 20,000 Port State Control inspections worldwide, offering an objective and transparent assessment of operational excellence.

The distinction confirms the company’s long-standing commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality and professionalism, making Laskaridis Maritime S.A. a reference point in the international shipping community.