Tseti: In an industry that demands daily struggle, resilience is the new capital of trust

“In an industry that requires daily struggle, resilience is the new capital of trust: it allows organizations to operate steadily in fluid environments, protect social cohesion and transform crises into levers of sustainable development,” said Ioulia Tseti, President and CEO of Tseti Pharmaceutical Group, pharmacist MSc, Honorary Doctor of Pharmacy of the University of Athens & the University of Patras, speaking at the 9th Sustainability Summit for Southeastern Europe and the Mediterranean, recently organized by Economist Impact.

Tseti pointed out that today the role of industry in Greece has changed, providing greater confidence in the sector to develop.

Critical issues

At the same time, she focused on the critical issues that Greek businesses are called upon to face. As she said, while there is abundant energy in our country, it remains very expensive and at the same time there is a shortage of specialized personnel compared to other European countries. She emphasized the importance of investing in people and greater support for women for active participation in the workforce.

Speaking about the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, she stressed that the lack of raw material production remains a blow that threatens self-sufficiency, but also the adequacy required for a sustainable production model. She also added that unfortunately we quickly forgot the experience of the pandemic and the challenges we experienced from the shortage of raw materials in the EU.

As she said, the first crucial step to achieving sustainability is a change in mindset, as well as the good cooperation of all involved members, with more work and fewer slogans.