StealthGas’ impressive progress

StealthGas, owned by Haris Vafias, continues its impressive course, according to an analysis by Seeking Alpha.

As highlighted, the company, with 29 active LPG vessels, now has a net cash position of over 54 million dollars and a capitalization that remains at a discount of approximately 65% to its book value.

StealthGas currently appears as one of the most stable and “clean” listed companies in the maritime sector, with strong prospects in an environment of increased volatility.

Important assets include zero bank borrowing, as well as historical revenue and EBITDA records in the second quarter of 2025.