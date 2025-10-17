“CleanTech for Shipbuilding Shipping”: Shipping as a field for strengthening Greek-German relations

The opportunities offered by “clean technology” in shipbuilding and the maritime industry for bilateral collaborations were highlighted by the participants in the conference entitled “CleanTech for Shipbuilding Shipping”, which took place as part of a German business delegation’s visit to Piraeus, organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The business mission, in which 11 German companies participated, was held as part of an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWE) of Germany.

Vasilis Korkidis: Invitation for Greek-German synergies in shipping

The President of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, in his introductory statement, emphasized that Piraeus keeps the “door open” to developing synergies with German companies, focusing on its port. As he said, “the challenges of shipping and the shipbuilding industry are enormous, however, I am convinced that the two communities, by developing synergies, become stronger and are in a better position in the global market.”

He focused on the issue of the “net zero framework.” In fact, he spoke of transforming shipping into a tax collection mechanism, without environmental impact, which creates dilemmas and degrades the role of the IMO.